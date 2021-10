The Offshore Outlaw may not be the fanciest boat in the Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, but it’s definitely one of the most functional. Captain Adam Price prides himself on his thrifty nature and ability to turn his boat into a fully equipped tuna machine on the Atlantic. The interior of his cabin is pretty much what you would expect for any DIY project – kept together with bungee cords, super glue and probably some duct tape. Still, it works for Price’s crew and at the end of the day, it holds all their equipment and their freshly caught fish. What else could you ask for?

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO