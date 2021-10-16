CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Staff Reportedly Banned from Talking About Meghan McCain

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The View may be actively trying to forget Meghan McCain (36) and her time as a co-host. Following McCain’s departure from the show, the former co-host picked up a job at Daily Mail as a columnist and will soon be releasing her audiobook memoir, Bad Republican. While that’s good news for...

outsider.com

HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain On Joy Behar’s Most Hurtful, Live Diss: I Felt Like She ‘Slapped’ Me

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir ‘Bad Republican,’ Meghan McCain said that after she returned to ‘The View’ from maternity leave, Joy Behar crossed a line. While Meghan McCain and Joy Behar regularly engaged in heated debates during Meghan’s time on The View, the former co-host opened up about a time that the comedian hurt her feelings while they debated on the show. Meghan went into details about why she opted to leave in an excerpt from her upcoming book Bad Republican, which was published by Variety on Tuesday October 9.
Meghan Mccain
Cindy Mccain
Candace Cameron Bure
People

Meghan McCain and 'Adorable' Baby Liberty Enjoy Lunch with Grandma Cindy: 'Oh That Face'

"Liberty you are adorable!" Grandma Cindy McCain wrote, sharing photos from the family lunch outing. On Friday, Meghan McCain shared photos on Instagram from a lunch date she and baby daughter Liberty Sage spent with Cindy McCain in Washington, D.C. In one snapshot, Grandma Cindy kissed Liberty on the head, and in another photo, Liberty smiled with an adorably messy face from her meal.
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ On ‘The View’: She Had ‘Open Disdain’ For Me

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’. “When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”
Black Enterprise

‘Girl Please Stop Talking’: Meghan McCain Says Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ Causing Tension On The View

In her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, Meghan McCain alleges that Whoopi Goldberg and other staffers of The View took out their anger at the Trump administration on her. McCain left the long-running talk show in July, calling her four years as the resident Republican pundit “one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life” during her on-air goodbye. Three months later, in an excerpt of the memoir published by Vanity Fair, she’s telling a different story.
CinemaBlend

Meghan McCain Reveals Candid Details About The View Exit And Backstage Problems

ABC’s The View has seen plenty of co-hosts leave over the years, all departing for their own specific set of reasons. Yet Meghan McCain’s recent departure is seemingly proving to be one of its more dramatic exits. The conservative host announced her departure from the daytime staple back in July, citing her desire to do new things and commit more time to her newborn child and family. Many have wondered whether McCain would be discussing her time on the tumultuous talk show, and it now appears she’s ready to chat. She’s not only written a book on the matter but also engaged in a lengthy interview in which she candidly shared behind-the-scenes-details.
Primetimer

WATCH: Meghan McCain Rips The View's Covid Test Fiasco: 'A Waste of Taxpayers' Money'

Amid a week of press to promote her new audiobook, "Bad Republican," Meghan McCain stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked about her time on The View. While McCain spent the bulk of the episode discussing her personal experience on the ABC talk show — she feels she was "bullied" out of her job — she was also asked about The View's latest scandal, in which Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro received positive COVID test results (they turned out to be false positives) just seconds before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to take the stage.
Deadline

Meghan McCain Appears On ‘Hannity’ To Talk “Toxic” Environment Of “The View’

Meghan McCain appeared on Fox News’ Hannity on Tuesday to talk further about her departure from The View, as she said that she was “targeted” as the “token conservative” on the show. Host Sean Hannity opened the segment by playing clips from The View in which Joy Behar bluntly told McCain she did not miss her while she was on maternity leave, and another where Whoopi Goldberg told her to “please stop talking.” McCain, who has an audio memoir out called Bad Republican, said that she was treated differently on the show because of her politics. “It’s all very personal,” McCain said. “That’s...
HuffingtonPost

Meghan McCain Reveals Joy Behar’s On-Air Snub That Prompted Her To Quit ‘The View’

Love it or hate it, Meghan McCain has always been more than eager to share her perspective — and in her new book she’s not holding back. Variety published a lengthy excerpt from McCain’s new memoir, “Bad Republican,” Tuesday in which the right-leaning former co-host of “The View” described the “toxic” work environment on the hit daytime talk show and the on-air comment that prompted her to leave.
TheDailyBeast

Meghan McCain Likens ‘The View’ to ‘Ellen’ in Scorched-Earth Interview

Meghan McCain has gone scorched-earth on The View. The host of four years, who left in August, has a memoir out this week on Audible—and what better way to promote it than to drop a series of juicy teasers? The highlights are roughly what one would expect: McCain said she feels as though she has “post-traumatic stress” from publicly feuding with Donald Trump while her father, John McCain, was sick and after he died. Her anxiety peaked in January, when she returned from maternity leave and was greeted by Joy Behar saying, “I did not miss you—zero!”
Radar Online.com

ABC Reportedly Furious With Meghan McCain's Tell-All Book Where She Claims 'The View' Was Toxic & She Quit On Her Own

Meghan McCain stays ruffling feathers. Now, the 36-year-old Bad Republican author has reportedly pissed off her former bosses at ABC. While the political pundit has been forthcoming about her allegedly unpleasant experience of serving as a co-host on The View, her tell-all audiobook paints an even more vivid picture of the toxic work environment she claims she endured for four years before her exit in July.
CinemaBlend

ABC Is Clapping Back Against Meghan McCain Blaming Co-Hosts For Toxic Workplace

The drama between Meghan McCain and The View has intensified after the former co-host spoke about her experience on the talk show while promoting her new memoir. (Which also features such stories.) McCain alleged the set was “toxic” due to her View co-hosts, leading to her exit from the show. Those claims were a departure fromMcCain’s original reason for leaving the show. After hearing the former View co-host’s claims, her former network refuted such claims and unofficially clapped back at McCain and her memoir.
Popculture

Meghan McCain Followed Her 'The View' Exit With a Surprising Turn on Lifetime Film

Meghan McCain may have left The View, but she hasn't left the world of entertainment. Two months after she took part in her final debate on the long-running ABC talk show, McCain's next project, the Lifetime original movie Don't Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, is scheduled for a Saturday, Oct. 16 debut.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

