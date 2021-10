THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Amtrak train that left out of Fort Worth Friday night was involved in a crash with a car hauler in Oklahoma. Jeremy Menchaca was a passenger. He lives in Oklahoma City, but was traveling to DFW to visit friends. “I was thinking, ‘Hey, it’s cheap to take a train… I will just take a train down [to Fort Worth] and take the train back,’” Menchaca said. He admits the ride was only his second ever aboard an Amtrak, and one he’ll never forget. “I felt it breaking harder than I guess what I would expect to be normal,” Menchaca said. The...

THACKERVILLE, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO