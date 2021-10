ST. LOUIS — If you ride a Metro Transit bus, chances are, you've already felt the pinch of the ongoing labor shortage. "With the major routes, some of the buses haven't been showing up, but for the most part, it's been okay," said Terrance Willingham. Willingham lives in South City and commutes to a West County hospital as a surgical tech. Getting to work can be a challenge.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO