Public Safety

Bart Reagor found not guilty of bank fraud, but guilty of false statements to bank

everythinglubbock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMC's Laura Laughead has the verdict in the Bart Reagor trial. Bart Reagor found not guilty of bank fraud, but guilty of false statements to bank. Talking Points: Top headlines affecting you...

www.everythinglubbock.com

