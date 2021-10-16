Bart Reagor found not guilty of bank fraud, but guilty of false statements to bank

BOISE – Two Chicago women pleaded guilty to bank fraud. According to court proceedings, Jakara B. Edwards, 23, and Tatyana A. Love, 21, both of Chicago, Illinois, traveled to Idaho with at least two co-defendants in May 2020. On May 6, 2020, Edwards and Love cashed counterfeit checks at different First Interstate Bank branches in the Treasure Valley. The counterfeit checks had the logo and business information for the company accountholder along with a forgery of the account owner’s signature. The checks were payable to Edwards and Love. Edwards and Love presented their Illinois identification cards to cash the counterfeit checks. Edwards and Love knowingly presented the counterfeit checks and provided false information to the bank, intending to defraud the financial institution. In addition to the checks in Idaho, Edwards and Love traveled with other named and unnamed co-conspirators to other states to cash counterfeit checks.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO