WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Local Hispanic Wichita businesses say they are encouraged by the support they've seen over decades and hope to keep that momentum going. Juàrez Bakery is one of Wichita's oldest Hispanic businesses. Its workers tell KAKE News the bakery first opened in 1995; and that it's owners, the Fernàndez family, originally operated out of their own home.

