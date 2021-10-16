CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief steals priceless family memento in Lehigh Acres car break-in

By Chandler Blackmond
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla.– A Lehigh Acres couple walked out of their home to find their car open with trash scattered around on Friday night.

“They did it while we were literally sitting on the couch, I don’t know how we didn’t hear it,” said Karlie Johnson.

The thief only got away with two dollars, but for Robert, they took something priceless.

“They took my two-dollar bill that I got from my grandpa when I was like fourteen. It’s kind of like my good luck charm. I was upset but what can you do you know,” said boyfriend Robert Scritchfield.

Other neighbors in the area say their mailboxes were tampered with around the same time.

It’s important to never display valuable items in your car and to always make sure your doors are locked, officials advise.

