Michigan State

Eleby sparks Western Michigan in rout of Kent State, 64-31

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Kaleb Eleby threw three touchdown passes, ran for a fourth and Western Michigan routed Kent State 64-31 Saturday.

The Broncos came in with the top rushing defense in the Mid-American Conference and held the Golden Flashes to just 124 yards on the ground while Sean Tyler piled up 169 yards, including a 64-yard dash for a touchdown, on 17 carries for Western Michigan.

Eleby opened the game with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore, then found Jaylen Hall with a 68-yard strike to make it 17-7 after one quarter. He hit Moore for a second time in the third quarter to make it 36-17, then ran 25 yards for a final touchdown with 3:33 left to complete the rout.

Nick Mihalic kicked three field goals and converted seven of eight PATs for the Broncos (5-2, 2-1).

Dustin Crum was 15 of 26 for 210 yards and two touchdowns for Kent State (3-4, 2-1).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

