CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Mansell propels Abilene Christian to 24-17 win over Lamar

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cTaQ7yQ00

Quarterback Peyton Mansell ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns and Abilene Christian overcame a rough second quarter to beat Lamar 24-17 in the ASUN-WAC Challenge on Saturday.

Mansell staked Abilene Christian (4-3, 1-2) to a 7-0 lead on its first possesson of the game with a 39-yard TD run. James Jones pulled Lamar even with a 46-yard scoring run 53 seconds into the second quarter. The Braves regained the lead on backup QB Stone Earle's 5-yard TD run, but Lamar (1-4, 0-2) answered with Mike Chandler's 80-yard scoring strike to Nathan Gaskamp with 5:42 remaining in the second and Bailey Giffen's 54-yard field goal with 1:37 left to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Mansell capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run midway through the third quarter to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Blair Zepeda's 31-yard field goal in the final period capped the scoring. Mansell was 10-of-18 passing for 135 yards, while Earle finished 6-of-9 passing for 123 yards.

Chandler completed 8 of 17 passes for 206 yards for the Cardinals. Jones totaled 81 yards on nine carries.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chandler
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Abilene Christian#The Asun Wac Challenge#Td#Braves#Cardinals#Ap
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Albany Herald

Sherwood Christian pulls away for win over Our Lady of Mercy

ALBANY — Sherwood Christian quarterback William Price scored two third-quarter touchdowns and Stephen Taylor added a 70-yard punt return for a score in the same quarter to blow open a tight game and help the Eagles beat the Bobcats of Our Lady of Mercy 48-14 Friday in front of a large Homecoming crowd.
ALBANY, GA
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

430K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy