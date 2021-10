The bulls failed to gain enough momentum and the upward move was limited at the 1.1668 resistance zone. At the time of writing, the currency pair is just above the support level of 1.1623, and this time, the bears could gain enough strength for a successful breach of that level. An unsuccessful breach, on the other hand, could form a short-term range between 1.1632 – 1.1668. Today, the data on the preliminary manufacturing PMI for the euro area (08:00 GMT) could affect the volatility of the market.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO