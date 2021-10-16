USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

Markets have continued in risk on mode this week with rising equities and 10-year US treasuries back at May levels close to 1.70%. The demand for inflation protection remains strong and the US break-even inflation rate is now close to a historical high of 3%. Oil and gas prices have been broadly unchanged at elevated levels this week. The high energy prices affect metals as well and we are seeing refined metal prices at very high levels amid continuing production shortages and power outages. The demand boost from China’s pandemic-era stimulus is over, though, and this is particularly visible in iron ore prices. We have taken a closer look at metal prices in Research Global – Power crunch supports metal prices despite fading demand, 18 October.
