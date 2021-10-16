CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF dropped to 0.9193 last week and the development suggests that a short term top is formed at 0.9367. But as a temporary low was formed, initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside below 0.9193 will target 0.9162...

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8433; (P) 0.8451; (R1) 0.8479;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for consolidation above 0.8420 temporary low. On the downside, break of 0.8420 will resume the larger down trend from 0.9499 to 0.8276 key long term support next. On the upside, though, sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 0.8520) will bring stronger rebound back to 0.8656 resistance.
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels

US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade within a well-defined range. USD/JPY takes a breather after falling from psychological resistance. The safe haven US Dollar has recently lost momentum against major currency pairs as fundamentals continue to weigh on risk appetite. After breaking above the key psychological level of 90.00...
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?

USD/CAD trend has been persistent but yesterday put in a pause. Will the pause have USD/CAD emerging or setting up for more selling?. USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?. USD/CAD has been very weak the past month, with very little reprieve since the selling began. Nothing trends straight up...
GBPJPY Turns Neutral Below 5-Year High, Trend Signals In Focus

GBPJPY shifted to the sidelines after its two-week straight-line rally faltered near a five-year high of 158.20. The rapid progress in the market has reactivated the 2020 uptrend, helping the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) to change course above the 200-day SMA and avoid a death cross. Some profit-taking would...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 21 Oct 2021 00:39GMT. Consolidation b4 one more rise. 1.3913 - Sep high (14th). 1.3834 - Tue's 1-month high. 1.3788 - Wed's Asian low. GBP/USD - 1.3822.. Trading cable proved to be tricky in Wed's roller- coaster session. Although selling interest at 1.3814 in Asia knocked price to 1.3743 after soft UK inflation data, sterling later rallied to 1.3834 in NY.
Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3800; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3705 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3995. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3615. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3525.
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook in the Near-term

ETH/USD could be on verge of breaking out from macro wedge. BTC/USD is extended as it comes up on the record high at 64895. Momentum is slowing a bit but that could change upon a new record. If, however, we see it turn down prior to the record high or just after notching a new record, we will want to use the trend-line from last month as a guide. A correction could develop, but overall the bias is for higher levels.
USD/CHF Sees Limited Rebound

The US dollar recoups some losses supported by recovering Treasury yields. The drop below the demand zone around 0.9230 has put the bulls under pressure. An oversold RSI has triggered the buy-the-dips mentality at the fresh support at 0.9200. The buy-side will need to clear the hurdle at 0.9310 to...
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- XAU/USD Retreats to Support

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD rally falters- risk for exhaustion low ahead of 1752, key resistance 1795. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices plummeted...
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher

Watch the developing falling wedge on the 4-hr chart. The EUR/USD is clearly trending lower and at its worst levels since July 2020, but there is potential for it to undergo a corrective rally if the developing falling wedge has any say in it. Ideally, the pattern forms out a little more before triggering, but could soon signal would-be longs looking for a recovery and shorts who are looking to lock in shorter-term gains.
AUD/USD outlook: Bulls are taking a breather but supported by weekly failure swing

The Australian dollar eases on Thursday, following strong bullish acceleration in past two days, as bulls started to lose traction on approach to key barriers at 0.7556/63 (50% retracement of 0.8007/0.7106 downtrend / 200DMA). Bulls remain firmly in play on daily and weekly chart, signaling further advance, with brief corrections...
GBP/USD Outlook: Cable Eases Further After Downbeat UK Retail Sales

Cable remains in red in early Friday following Thursday’s bearish close after larger bulls lost traction on approach to 200DMA (1.3848). Return below broken 100DMA (1.3798) and Fibo 76.4% barrier (1.3794) adds to initial signal of stall and shift near-term focus lower. Weaker than expected UK retail sales data (Sep...
USD/CHF Remains At Risk Of More Downsides

USD/CHF started a fresh decline from well above 0.9300. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.9280 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could gain pace if there is a close above 1.1650. GBP/USD is showing positive signs above 1.3750 and 1.3780. USD/CHF Technical Analysis. The US Dollar...
CAD/CHF Could Edge Lower

The Canadian Dollar has surged by 1.81% against the Swiss Franc since October 8. The currency pair tested the resistance level at 0.7492 during this week’s trading sessions. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the CAD/CHF currency exchange rate could edge lower during next week’s trading sessions.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Outlook on BoE Hike Rise

Buy the GBP/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.3850. Add a stop-loss at 1.3660. Set a sell-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. The GBP/USD was little changed on Tuesday morning as the market reflected on the impacts of the ongoing challenges in the global economy. The pair is trading at 1.3735, which is slightly below this week’s high of 1.3772.
Weekly Focus – Slowing Growth in the Euro Area

Markets have continued in risk on mode this week with rising equities and 10-year US treasuries back at May levels close to 1.70%. The demand for inflation protection remains strong and the US break-even inflation rate is now close to a historical high of 3%. Oil and gas prices have been broadly unchanged at elevated levels this week. The high energy prices affect metals as well and we are seeing refined metal prices at very high levels amid continuing production shortages and power outages. The demand boost from China’s pandemic-era stimulus is over, though, and this is particularly visible in iron ore prices. We have taken a closer look at metal prices in Research Global – Power crunch supports metal prices despite fading demand, 18 October.
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm

US Dollar Index (DXY) loses steam below key psychological resistance. USD/JPY continues to proceed along its upside trajectory as commodity prices continue to run hot. The safe haven US Dollar has recently lost momentum against major currency pairs as fundamentals continue to weigh on risk appetite. After breaking above the...
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Outlook Confined by Defined Range

NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the dovish rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate over the remainder of the week as it fails to clear the opening range for October. New Zealand Dollar Forecast:...
