Loveland, CO

Blue Angels Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Great Colorado Air Show

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A Blue Angels pilot made an emergency landing at the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland on Saturday. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was there watching the performance when one of the...

denver.cbslocal.com

50plusmarketplacenews.com

US Navy Blue Angels Perform in Northern Colorado

The US Navy Blue Angels aerial team performed at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland during the weekend! The national Airshow Network hosted the event with other aerial teams and parachute jumpers. Other Navy and Air Force jet aircraft were part of the show for the public over the weekend. The event was very successful with sold out performances on Saturday and Sunday!
