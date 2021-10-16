CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia's Balance Offensive Approach Sets Up Another Top-25 Victory

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m6np_0cTaOuUA00

Balance is one way to describe Todd Monken's offense so far in his second season. Monken continues to find ways to win without his starting quarterback JT Daniels being available consistently. Instead, senior quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to its third straight win over a ranked opponent.

Kentucky came into Saturday's matchup the No. 11 team in the country with impressive wins over Florida and LSU in recent weeks. The Wildcats' 6-0 record was the best start to their season in a while. Under head coach Mark Stoops, the Kentucky football program provides Georgia with a history of tough matchups.

Kentucky's physical, ground and pound offense is no longer the face of the Wildcat offense in 2021. Instead, Stoops hired former LA Rams assistant Liam Coen to lead his offense this past offseason; Coen has since brought over many of the same concepts ran at the professional level by head coach Sean McVay with the Rams.

Despite the revamped offense leading Kentucky to an undefeated start, it was not enough to continue the unbeaten run against the Georgia defense. The number one defense in the country right did much more than just beat the Wildcats; they set up the Bulldogs offense with multiple opportunities to score early, keeping Kentucky scoreless until the middle of the second quarter.

After two early punts from Georgia, the defense kept Kentucky off the board and set up Georgia's offense with its first touchdown, creating a short field after Kentucky punted from inside the shadow of its endzone.

After Stetson Bennett completed a pass to James Cook on an angle route for the game's first touchdown, Georgia forced a Kentucky punt on the ensuing possession, allowing the Bulldogs offense to take over. This time it was the run game that sparked a five-play 80-yard touchdown drive.

Kendall Milton's 35-yard run lit a spark under the rest of the Georgia offense on the drive's second play. Bennett ran for 17-yards on a read-option keeper the next play; Cook would then take a run 12-yards before Zamir White finished off the quick drive with a 24-yard touchdown run.

Georgia's run game helped out a struggling first-half passing offense. Those three consecutive explosive runs helped spur the Georgia passing game in the second half.

Stetson Bennett finished off the game throwing for 250 yards and three passing touchdowns. Two of those passing touchdowns were completed to true freshman tight end Brock Bowers. The tight ends continue to be a huge feature of the Georgia offense; the Bulldogs ran multiple plays out of 13 personnel sets (one running back, three tight ends).

The balanced approach from Todd Monken saw Georgia finish with 160 yards rushing en route to a 30-13 win over Kentucky.

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens the Favorite Over Florida

For the sixth straight game, Georgia opens as a favorite against their opponent. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are 7-0 and fresh off a bye week as they get ready for Jacksonville to take on the Gators. The season opener against Clemson was the last time Georgia opened the underdog...
FLORIDA STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia Coaches React to Latest Commit

Georgia is making waves on the recruiting trail this week with the new additions made to the 2022 recruiting class. Mainly it’s been Georgia’s defensive line coach is in the headlines because of the high-end prospects that he is attracting to Athens. The week started off with a top defensive...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Roundtable: Who Should Georgia Start at QB?

For the better part of the last three weeks, the talk was who'd be the starting quarterback for Georgia when JT Daniels got back to health. After missing the last three games with a lat injury, the University of Southern California transfer is back to participating in practice during the bye week with some competition for his starting job.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
DawgsDaily

Top Targets Remaining in the 2022 recruiting class

It's late October, early national signing day isn't for another 54 days and Georgia has 21 commits in the 2022 recruiting class. Under typical circumstances in prior years, Georgia would be pressed up on numbers already. Though thanks to the NCAA's new scholarship rules, they can take up to 32...
NFL
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Could Return For a Senior Season

The injuries to JT Daniels this season could become a blessing in disguise for both Georgia and JT Daniels himself. The junior signal-caller has missed four games in 2021 due to injury, with three out of the four coming in the most recent three-game stretch. The consensus thought coming into...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Bye Week Objectives for Georgia

The bye week couldn't come at a better time for Georgia. The 2021 season is going spectacularly well by all accounts, but football is a tough, grueling sport. The bye week presents an opportunity for Georgia to continue to grow and get better, but the Dawgs have a few objectives they need to accomplish over the next week to get where they want to be.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Freshman Report Card: Brock Bowers

The bye week means that the midpoint of the college football season is upon us. Dawgs Daily brings you Freshman Report Cards for the youngest Dawgs in Athens. Brock Bowers thus far has had a stellar opening campaign for Georgia. After 7 games, Bowers leads the team in receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns. He's accumulated 416 yards on 25 receptions, 6 of which have ended in a touchdown. Those stats not only lead Georgia but the entirety of the SEC for tight-ends. He also has a 12-yard rushing touchdown to add to his receiving stats.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Mark Stoops
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Still Dealing With "Rust"

Kirby Smart updated the media on Wednesday during his weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference. Georgia is still preparing during the bye week for their upcoming matchup with the unranked Florida Gators. Much of the talk heading into the bye week is about Georgia's quarterback situation. Starter JT Daniels has missed the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Flip Season Has Arrived

Back in May, we here at Dawgs Daily wrote about how the 2022 recruiting cycle was going to be absolute chaos. At the time, visits were reopening after high school students hadn't been able to be on campus in over a year. Georgia had a huge recruiting weekend scheduled in June. The season hadn't started yet and everyone was undefeated on the season.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Mid Season Awards for Georgia

With the bye week on the Georgia Football calendar marks the official mid point of the season. It's when you finally come to grips with fall being here, Halloween and the Florida Gators are right around the corner, and a nice breaking point has been reached in the football calendar.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Bear Alexander is BACK

Bear Alexander is back with the Dawgs. The 6'5, 305 pound defensive tackle was once a Georgia commit, then not, and now is back on board with this 2022 Georgia class. Alexander announced Thursday via his social media feeds that he was committed again to Georgia. Bear is something else...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Wildcats
DawgsDaily

Freshman Report Card: AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey

Both of Georgia's freshman receivers are off to the unlikeliest of strong starts to the 2021 season. Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey were seen as second-string receivers for Georgia heading into the season, where Georgia looked to be loaded with talent on the outside at receiver. While the loading of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Updates Chris Smith’s Injury Status

"Chris (Smith) was cleared last game. He practiced all week and didn't get into any Dime situations. He'll be practicing all week." Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday as Georgia continues to practice during its bye week. The Bulldogs will have a week off without a game this weekend before heading down to Jacksonville in a week from Saturday to take on arch-rival Florida.
FOOTBALL
DawgsDaily

Mykel Williams Decommits from USC, Commits to Georgia

Mykel Williams took to social media to announce not only was he decommitting from USC publicly but would be committing to Georgia. Sources told SI Dawgs Daily back in June when Williams committed to the Trojans, USC was sure to take advantage of the name, image, and likeness opportunities that would be available in the Los Angeles area. That very same pitch is what sold Williams on going to be a Trojan.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Updates JT Daniels Status as Bye Week kicks off

Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday and provided a brief update on the status of Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels. Smart told the media that JT Daniels has seen an increase in his "pitch count" that head trainer Ron Courson has him on from 30/40 throws to 60/70 this week. He's still without pain and soreness. He went on to say that Daniels could see a bit more of the rep share starting as early as this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Where Will Luther Burden Commit?

Georgia is on the verge of another one of those stretches they've become so accustomed to on the recruiting trail under head coach Kirby Smart it seems. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in college football, and there's plenty of momentum around the program and he's already started the week off with a flip of former FSU commit Aliou Bah.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Report: Scott Cochran Back with Georgia Football

Former special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is back with the Georgia Football program after a leave of absence due to personal issues according to reports. First reported by on3.com. There have been no further details to come about in the story so far in terms of what his role will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
957
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy