Corey Hawkins’ performance in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was shaped by one scene partner in particular: the inimitable Denzel Washington. “I’ve known Denzel before this,” Hawkins said at the Variety Lounge at BFI London Film Festival. “But I’ve never had the chance to work with him. I say it all the time, but this man not only has mentored me and talked to me, but this man has prayed with me. I know the man, you know what I mean? And that’s what means the most to me. Every time I watch it, it’s a joy and it brings back fond memories of a rehearsal process and a process that, if they can take the risks that they’ve taken now … they don’t need to prove anything to anybody at this point. So I just respect that, and if they can do it, then I damn well better be able to do it and keep surprising myself and taking risks.”

