NFL

Seahawks elevate 2 players from practice squad ahead of Steelers matchup

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks needed another backup quarterback on their roster with QB1 Russell Wilson going on the injured reserve list and Geno Smith slated to start on Sunday night against the Steelers. The team did work out Blake Bortles earlier this week but didn’t sign him. Instead, they added Danny Etling back to their practice squad, where he spent last season.

With Etling taking over the practice squad-QB role Jake Luton is getting promoted. He has been elevated to the 53-man roster. Luton is in his second season in the NFL. He started three games last year for the Jaguars while Gardner Minshew was out, going 0-3 and posting a QBR of 39.9.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett has also been elevated from the practice squad. Dorsett also spent last year with the Seahawks, although he only appeared in one game. He was also active last week, but he played just five snaps.

Seahawks: Updated 53-man roster by jersey number with Russell Wilson on IR

