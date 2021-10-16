Parents plan statewide school walk out in protest of student vaccine mandate

There may be some empty classrooms across the state on Monday as parents and students protest vaccine mandates , mask requirements and other COVID-19 related protocols in schools.

Flyers have been circulating on social media calling for parents who oppose student vaccine mandates to keep their children home on Oct. 18 in a statewide "sit out."

Laura Dudnick with San Francisco Unified said the district is aware of the sit out, but hasn’t heard of any planned disruptions in its schools. If anything should happen, officials are already prepared.

CA School Sit Out Monday, October 18. There are groups you can join. Find your local chapters. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6937064686318891/?ref=share Posted by Heather Lynn on Sunday, October 10, 2021

"SFUSC has policies in place for when a child needs to miss school," she told KCBS Radio. "If a parent or guardian needs to keep their kid home from school they should communicate that with their child's school."

Other Bay Area district representatives echoed Dudnick's remarks, saying they are unsure what will happen at their schools. KCBS Radio reached out to the State Department of Education for a statement, but they were unavailable.

Demonstrations over COVID-19 safety protocols are hardly unheard of in the Bay Area. This summer, protestors opposed to facemasks in schools shut down a San Ramon Valley Unified school board meeting.

Some social media flyers rallying parents to join the sit out also call for teachers and school staff to stay home on Monday.