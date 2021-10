An injury scare occurred for Texas quarterback Casey Thompson Saturday during the Longhorns' 55-48 loss to Oklahoma, with Thompson appearing to injure his right thumb while being hit in the first half. But Thompson, who had already thrown for three touchdowns in the game at that point, wasn't going to let any ailment keep him from continuing on in one of college football's most intense rivalry games.

