The National Labor Relations Board has counted the ballots and a majority of those Admission student workers who voted selected union representation. Hamilton supports the right of workers to choose what they believe is best for them. We recognize that there were strong opinions on both sides of this issue, and we encourage everyone to work together as we move forward. As always, Hamilton greatly appreciates all of the hard work and dedication that our student employees bring to the jobs they perform while pursuing their academic careers.

12 DAYS AGO