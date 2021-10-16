In survival RTS Age of Darkness, thousands of enemies aren't the only threat

"Nobody's been topside in 8 years!" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a trailer for Broken Darkness, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller that originally premiered back in 2017. Years later and it's finally getting an official release. Broken Darkness follows the exciting story of Sam, a broken man who after the world ends from a massive meteor shower and the death of his son, is forced to survive underground. He ends up on the run with a crew of rag tag yet heavily armed rangers. Hunted down by mutated creatures, bandits and cannibals alike, their undeniable defiance to return to home is challenged, and an honest story emerges to reveal the heart of friendship in the face of death. A "tale of selflessness, friendship and courage." The film stars Sean Cameron Michael, Brandon Auret, Suraya Santos, and Brendan Murray. Looks like so many other post-apoc survival films, with mutant people and more. Doesn't look like there's anything new?

