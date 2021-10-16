CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In survival RTS Age of Darkness, thousands of enemies aren't the only threat

By Lincoln Carpenter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Time is the most valuable resource in Age of Darkness: Final Stand. RTS magic means the quarries will never run short of iron and stone, and the trees will always have more wood to harvest. But replacing every soldier killed during a careless expansion push means wasting precious seconds that could've...

gamepressure.com

My Love-Hate Relationship With Age of Darkness

The Dark Souls of RTS debuted in Early Access – it's called Age of Darkness: Final Stand. This production made me fall into an abyss of madness and despair. Here's why. Slated for release: 2023. This text was based on the PC version. Strategy games are my great love (next...
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

New Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'Broken Darkness'

"Nobody's been topside in 8 years!" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a trailer for Broken Darkness, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller that originally premiered back in 2017. Years later and it's finally getting an official release. Broken Darkness follows the exciting story of Sam, a broken man who after the world ends from a massive meteor shower and the death of his son, is forced to survive underground. He ends up on the run with a crew of rag tag yet heavily armed rangers. Hunted down by mutated creatures, bandits and cannibals alike, their undeniable defiance to return to home is challenged, and an honest story emerges to reveal the heart of friendship in the face of death. A "tale of selflessness, friendship and courage." The film stars Sean Cameron Michael, Brandon Auret, Suraya Santos, and Brendan Murray. Looks like so many other post-apoc survival films, with mutant people and more. Doesn't look like there's anything new?
MOVIES
Santa Maria Times

The Long Dark review: Pinnacle of survival

Many games include survival elements. You eat or drink to fill a hunger or thirst bar. Maybe you need certain clothes to stay warm or protect yourself from the elements. You could hunt or fish to find food. These are all common in survival games, but few make survival the central experience. There are usually dinosaurs, monsters, or giant spiders tacked onto forgiving survival mechanics. Something shiny to get your attention. Not with The Long Dark, though. In the Quiet Apocalypse, it’s you against the elements, and the only goal is to see how long you can deny the inevitable.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Age of Darkness: Final Stand Out on Early Access Now

Age of Darkness: Final Stand is a dark fantasy survival RTS where you must illuminate, build and defend humanity’s last bastion against hordes of Nightmares. Developed by PlaySide and Published by Team 17 and is available now on PC on early access. Set in the remnants of a kingdom consumed...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

House of Ashes review

What is it? The third part of a horror anthology, this time set in an ancient Sumerian temple. The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series enthralled by cinematic horror, and its setup, with each entry spinning a new yarn, has allowed Supermassive to cast a wide net. Following Man of Medan's ghost ship and Little Hope's witch problem, we now find ourselves exploring a Sumerian temple with marines and CIA agents in House of Ashes. The switch from civilians and jump scares to soldiers and gunfights is a significant one, and initially gave me pause, but the anthology is all the stronger for it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to change servers in New World

With New World server transfers being rolled out imminently, you might be wondering what the requirements are. The latest New World update will test server transfers with the aim of rolling it out across all regions in the coming days. While the queues that plagued Amazon's MMO during the first...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to reveal the command symbol in Fortnite

You need to reveal the command symbol as part of Fortnite's Ariana Grande Monster Hunter challenge in Fortnite. That is a combination of words I just typed. If you've kicked off the new Ariana Grande challenge punchcard during Fortnitemares, you'll inevitably come to this challenge. It's the fourth of five stages, though, so you'll need to complete the other challenges beforehand. There are multiple locations you can reveal the command symbol, but we've got a guide that will keep things simple for you.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
PC Gamer

New World update brings server transfers and stops housepets teleporting into storage chests

New World has a new update, version 1.0.3, and the main feature of it is server transfers. As the head of Amazon Games reflected shortly after launch: "I would have had character transfers ready on day one—we knew they were important, but we chose gameplay features as a priority running up to launch. We’ll get transfers in soon; the feature is already well in-progress."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad is a sidescroller that asks 'What if G.I. Joe were vampires?'

Action sidescroller BATS—which stands for Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad—answers a question everyone has been asking for years: What if G.I. Joe was composed entirely of vampires?. The game begins in Washington D.C., where a vampire named Count Bloodbayne is awakened from peaceful slumber beneath the Lincoln Memorial—exactly where a government sponsored...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

ARPG Souls-like Sands of Aura sails into Steam Early Access

Ever since Dark Souls, the allure of exploring the hostile and ruinous remains of a once great land has become a regular pilgrimage for a certain kind of player. The Souls-like genre beckons those seeking challenge, death with consequences, bosses with screen-wide health bars, and the incredible sense of reward when you topple them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dragon Raja x Evangelion is now on PC

Doomsday is coming, and the world is once more under siege by an army of extra-terrestrial monstrosities. Unfortunately for them, humanity isn’t about to go down without a fight. Earth is ours, and nothing — not even an ancient alien threat — is going to take it from us. That’s...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Amazon will ban New World players exploiting gold duplication bug

Some New World players are exploiting a recently-discovered bug that allows gold to be duplicated in massive quantities. In the hours since the exploit was discovered, Amazon has issued a statement reminding players that intentionally exploiting bugs like this is against the game's Code of Conduct and offenders will be banned.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Yarrr! Get a free Pirate King Garrosh skin in Hearthstone for logging in

I've long wrestled with the dilemma of which skin to use while experimenting with my various failed Quest Warrior decks. (These can be best summed up as 'Yo, ho, no.') Rokara seems like thematically she fits in Rush decks, classic Garrosh is more of a Control Warrior kinda guy, and it'll be a cold day on the Burning Steppes when you catch me using Magni Bronzebeard for anything. Thankfully, Team 5 came in clutch today with the Pirate King Garrosh skin, which is being given away free as part of Hearthstone's annual Hallow's End event.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hurtle through the hellmouth in this occult retro FPS

I’m just going to say it: magic is only cool when it’s coming out of your hands. Every moment I’m forced to use a wand while pretending to be a great and powerful wizard is an insult. As an unbridled font of arcane power, I don’t want to wave a silly little stick around. I want to point at something and have it unmade, preferably by some kind of energy bolt or unfathomable beam. Thankfully, Into the Pit is a boomer shooter roguelite that understands me. When I’m sprinting at Olympic speeds through its shifting hellscape in a blur of demonic carnage, I’m trusted with only two fistfuls of magic and a firm belief that I can kill whatever dark god is waiting a couple floors down, no wavy twig required. This is what respect looks like.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Blizzard boss draws heat for raid boosting, which many players hate

Blizzard co-chief Mike Ybarra caused a stir among World of Warcraft players over the weekend when he tweeted about a "heroic SoD [Sanctum of Domination] sales run" he'd be taking part in with his guild. To non-WoW players it's a fairly innocuous invitation to come and watch, but the "sales run" reference is actually an offer to carry other, under-qualified players through the high-end raid in exchange for in-game gold, a practice known as "raid boosting."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The next Chivalry 2 update will add a ridiculous Brawl mode, a new sword, but most importantly: headbutting

VIDEO: Exclusive gameplay of the new Brawl mode, coming before the end of the month. Another Chivalry 2 update is due next week, just two months after the medieval dismemberment sim got a couple new maps along with new cosmetics and fixes. I loved the Desecration of Galencourt map that got added back in August, partly because it features the best status bar I've seen in a videogame, a "desecration meter" that appears as you clobber pristine statues and monuments.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

