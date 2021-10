(CBS Chicago) — Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. He said as much to the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon, after once again proving it on the field. The Green Bay Packers quarterback torched the Bears for two touchdown passes, while going 17-23 for 195 yards. He ran in another touchdown, as the Packers topped the Bears, 24-14. Rodgers’ counterpart Justin Fields’ numbers weren’t that much worse — 16-27 for 174 yards, with 1 TD and 1 interception — but there was no confusing the promising rookie with the Hall of Fame-worthy veteran. Fields will meet another legend this...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO