Mojang Has Revealed The Next Major Update For Minecraft, Coming 2022

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend Mojang held its annual Minecraft Live event. Although it was completely online that didn't stop the announcements from being just as big as previous years. With this in mind, Mojang revealed the next major update for the survival sandbox crafting game -...

www.purexbox.com

