To reach his 100th birthday today, Frederick resident Irwin “Buck” Isaacs had to survive the Great Depression, D-Day and COVID-19. Isaacs joined the Army at 19 years old and was about one year into his service when Pearl Harbor was attacked during World War II. As a member of the 70th Tank Battalion, Isaacs and his fellow soldiers trained for roughly six months for the invasion of North Africa — where Isaacs lost his dog tags, but not for long. They were later mailed home to his mother, he said.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO