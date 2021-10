The Toccopola Homemakers met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday afternoon, September 27, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. The devotion was given by Harley Ann Thorne, from Jesus Always, Faith Looks Up, using Psalms 145:8-9; Ephesians 2:8; Lamentations 3:22-23 and Romans 8:1. Margaret Ratliff lead in prayer.

TOCCOPOLA, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO