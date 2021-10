For the second week in a row, this weeks UFC card will be headlined by a female fight, this time between Norma Dumont and Aspen Ladd at UFC Vegas 40. Last week’s UFC Vegas 39 headliner between Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern provided the fight of the night and we can only hope for more of the same on Saturday night. Ladd steps into this one on short notice, with Dumont facing the biggest test of her short career to date in her first headline slot. For a full breakdown of last weekends main event and a preview for this weeks headliner, be sure to check out the latest MMASucka podcast below:

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO