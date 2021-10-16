CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Maria Henderson makes quick work of opponent, scores 40-second submission in Bellator debut

Maria Henderson wasted no time in her Bellator debut.

The wife of former UFC champion Benson Henderson submitted her opponent Collette Santiago with ease in her second amateur fight and her first bout under the Bellator banner. Maria (2-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) tapped out Santiago with a rear-naked choke 40 seconds into the flyweight contest.

Below is the video of Maria’s latest win:

Maria was able to quickly close the distance, take the fight to the ground and secure the back mount. From there, the MMA Lab product sank in the rear-naked choke to get the tap shortly after.

This marks Maria’s first finish, as he went the distance in her debut, defeating Amanda Mitchell via unanimous decision at LFA 100 back in February.

