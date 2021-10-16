CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20

SFGate
 7 days ago

SCAR_Muse 2 pass from Doty (P.White kick), 9:49. SCAR_Bell 82 pass from Doty (P.White kick), 5:07. VAN_Griffin 1 run (Bulovas kick), 2:53. VAN_Sheppard 52 pass from M.Wright (Bulovas kick), 5:17. Fourth...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Longhorn Football Player Jake Ehlinger Died Of Accidental Overdose Of Drugs Laced With Fentanyl, Family Says

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of University of Texas student and Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger says the 20-year-old’s death on May 6 was due to an accidental drug overdose, Thursday, Oct. 21. The Ehlinger family said in a statement they learned Jake accidentally overdosed from what’s believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety medication Xanax laced with fentanyl. These kinds of counterfeit pills have been seen increasingly in Texas and nationwide. The Ehlinger family statement said, “The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities. As our family continues to process...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach announces Mississippi State QB not currently with the team

Mississippi State’s quarterback room is currently down a player. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday that Jack Abraham is not currently with the team. Abraham, a product of Oxford High School in Mississippi, transferred from Southern Miss to MSU ahead of the 2021 season. Abraham did not record any statistics with the Bulldogs. In 27 games at Southern Miss, Abraham was 595-of-859 (69.3 completion percentage) for 7,067 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Att#American Football#Comp Att Int#Doty 17 27#Bell 6 136
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dawgpost.com

Gators Lose MAJOR Commitment After Weekend Visit to Georgia

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on rival Florida in two weeks, but they are after one of the Gator’s biggest targets right now. After taking an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend, four-star linebacker Shemar James‍, one of...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

South Carolina football midseason superlatives

South Carolina’s halfway through Year 1 of the Shane Beamer era. The Gamecocks sport a 3-3 record (0-3 SEC), with wins over Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy. All three of the losses were to SEC East rivals Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee. South Carolina enters the second half of its...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football power rankings Week 9: Alabama, Ohio State flex their dominance

Updated college football power rankings entering Week 9 sees Alabama and Ohio State assert their dominance and Penn State and Oklahoma State faltered. Georgia had the week off but they’ll remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. The only question about this team is who is going to be the starting quarterback when they get to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Stetson Bennett has played well with JT Daniels recovering from injury. Should Kirby Smart mess with the chemistry of this team and bench Bennett for Daniels? Georgia can win with either because of the nation’s best defense but it’s undeniable Daniels brings a higher ceiling to the offense, which will be needed when they face Alabama for the SEC title and in the playoff.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy