Manager: Kamaru Usman could fight Canelo or Adesanya next

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque shared his prediction for the upcoming rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268. Usman and Covington first met back at UFC 245 in December 2019, with Usman winning the fight via fifth-round TKO near the end of a back-and-forth war. The rematch takes place next month at UFC 268 and it promises to be one of the best fights of the year. Luque, in particular, will be very invested in watching the fight himself. As one of the welterweight division’s top contenders, Luque could eventually face the winner of this fight for the belt down the road. But if you ask Luque, he believes he knows who will win.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO