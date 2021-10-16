CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manager: Kamaru Usman could fight Canelo or Adesanya next

Cover picture for the articlePlease no and please yes. Ali Abdelaziz is an interesting dude and respected athlete manager. The sometimes controversial and often entertaining Ali has said some off the wall things in the past. Recently he said something...

Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time, not Georges St-Pierre, says manager

Current UFC champion Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time, and not Georges St-Pierre, says Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. Usman is set to take on Colby Covington next month at UFC 268 in a grudge match between the two rivals. If Usman wins, it would cap off a remarkable year where he has already finished Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal by knockout. With all of his impressive wins as of late, Usman has stormed to the top of the UFC’s P4P rankings. And in the eyes of his manager, he has also surpassed GSP as being the greatest welterweight of all time.
“I don’t care,” Kamaru Usman tells Daniel Cormier that he has nothing against Colby Covington ahead of UFC 268

As we head closer to the most anticipated matchup of this year, Kamaru Usman talks about his arch-rival Colby Covington with MMA analyst, former double champ, Daniel Cormier. Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 will be straight-up violence and entertainment. There is no doubt that the two welterweights will be giving it all in the main event of UFC 268 held at the Madison Square Garden, which is considered the Mecca of Sports. While Covington is all fired up and hates his opponent, Usman has a different approach to this fight.
Canelo: The Caleb Plant Fight Is Gonna Be I Think Maybe A Little Easy For Me

Canelo Alvarez anticipates some difficulties during the early stages of his upcoming fight against Caleb Plant. The first round of their super middleweight title unification fight November 6 will be especially tricky, according to Alvarez. Once he adjusts to the unbeaten Plant’s style, though, Alvarez believes beating the IBF 168-pound champion could become relatively easy.
Israel Adesanya
Kamaru Usman
Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman Wants Superfight Against Canelo Alvarez, Manager Ali Abdelaziz Says

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's manager has issued a challenge to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports he wants to set up a superfight to determine who the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world is: "Let's get the pound-for-pound king in boxing vs. the pound-for-pound king in MMA. We're not into this fake fight, gimme fight."
Vicente Luque shares prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque shared his prediction for the upcoming rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268. Usman and Covington first met back at UFC 245 in December 2019, with Usman winning the fight via fifth-round TKO near the end of a back-and-forth war. The rematch takes place next month at UFC 268 and it promises to be one of the best fights of the year. Luque, in particular, will be very invested in watching the fight himself. As one of the welterweight division’s top contenders, Luque could eventually face the winner of this fight for the belt down the road. But if you ask Luque, he believes he knows who will win.
Canelo on Haymon: I Like This Relationship; Makes Me Happy To Do The Fights That Fans Want

Canelo Alvarez seems to have found peace at the business end of his career. A longtime client of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Alvarez, the WBC/WBO/WBA 168-pound champion, famously parted ways with the company last year. Since then, he has been a free agent, a status that has allowed him most recently to strike a deal for his next fight under the banner of Golden Boy’s arch-rival, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
‘Bruised’ Trailer Drops; Usman Wants To Fight Canelo and Anderson Says Bellator Gave Him ‘Life’

Halle Berry’s “Bruised” movie dropped its first trailer. The film focuses on a former UFC star who is looking for a comeback. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants to fight one of the best boxers today, Canelo Alvarez, his manager Ali Abdelaziz said. Bellator light heavyweight Corey Anderson said he’s made more in Bellator than his entire UFC career. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
‘How They Gonna Take The Belt?’: Kamaru Usman Scoffs At Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman scoffed during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier while responding to Colby Covington’s claim that the UFC nearly stripped his title due to inactivity. “How they gonna take the belt? I think I’m the only champ who fought two times already this year,” Usman replied.
Canelo Alvarez talks Caleb Plant, wants to fight Charlo, Bivol & Beterbiev

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez thinks it will be effortless for him to defeat IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant on November 6th. Plant has a really bad style for Canelo, and there’s an excellent chance he’ll beat the Mexican superstar. Canelo believes that the most challenging part about beating...
Canelo's Good 'If I Need To Fight [On] Showtime, With PBC, Or [On] DAZN, With Eddie Hearn'

Canelo Alvarez’s first fight on Showtime Pay-Per-View in seven years might not mark the last time he partners with the premium cable network. Former WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez and WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo are two potential opponents that could entice Alvarez to work with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime again. Alvarez made it clear, however, that he just as easily could return to DAZN for the fight after his 168-pound, title-unification showdown with Caleb Plant on November 6 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez Dismisses Demetrius Andrade: “I’m Never Going To Fight With Him”

Canelo Alvarez has made it known several times over that he’s willing to face any and anyone in the boxing world. Having fought as high as 175 pounds, the Mexican star has taken on some of the sport’s biggest and most notable names. Those would include the likes of Daniel Jacobs, Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev, and Erislandy Lara.
“They did not want it to happen,” Colby Covington details what led to the Kamaru Usman fight finally happening at UFC 268

So far in Kamaru Usman‘s run as the reigning defending UFC Welterweight champion, Colby Covington is still to this day was his toughest matchup in the first fight. The two fought back in December of 2019 at UFC 245 where Usman finally knocked Convington down to follow with a flurry of punches in the fifth round. Regardless, Covington was widely regarded by many as the one to have had the majority of rounds before the fight was finished.
Colby Covington criticizes Kamaru Usman for “knocking out lightweights” ahead of rematch at UFC 268

Colby Covington criticized UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for “knocking out lightweights” ahead of their rematch at UFC 268. Covington and Usman finally meet for the second time next month when they fight in a rematch that serves as the main event of UFC 268. For Covington, this rematch has been two years in the making after losing via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245. Ever since that first fight, Covington has been pursuing the rematch and now he finally gets it. As for Usman, he has stayed busy since beating Covington, putting up three title defenses since then.
Hearn's Plan For Bivol: Fight John Ryder In The UK In December, Then Face Canelo In May

Eddie Hearn can’t envision any scenario in which Caleb Plant will upset Canelo Alvarez on November 6 in Las Vegas. The British promoter accordingly has mapped out a plan for Alvarez’s return to the ring after defeating Plant in their super middleweight title unification fight next month at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Hearn believes Alvarez – with whom his company, Matchroom Boxing, maintains a professional partnership – will want to conquer the light heavyweight division once he becomes the first fully unified 168-pound champion in the history of boxing’s four-belt era.
David Benavidez: “If I Beat Uzcategui I Earned The Right To Fight Canelo!”

David Benavidez Feels A Win Over Jose Uzcategui Should make Him Next For Canelo Alvarez. Just one short year ago, David “Red Flag” Benavidez (24-0, 21 KO’s) was the WBC super middleweight champion of the world. With that piece of hardware and his penchant for leaving his opposition prostrate and immobile, Benavidez was widely viewed as “the man to beat” in the division. That was before he was unable to make weight for his August 15, 2020 showdown with Roamer Alexis Angulo.
