Green Lantern has been one of those problematic comic book characters who seems ideally suited to film and television adaptations, given the nature of the character's traits and powers being wielded by a number of different superheroes including Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern back in 1940, through Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz to name a few. However, other than a badly received Ryan Reynolds movie in 2011, one that Marvel's Deadpool 2 made sure to poke fun at in its closing scenes, and a few references scattered through some DC series', it has taken a decade to bring the Green Lantern into a live-action vehicle, and that would be HBO Max's upcoming Green Lantern TV series.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO