This new generation of BMW M3 is going to be remembered for two things more than any other; its massive kidney grille and, more importantly, the fact that it introduced the M3 Touring to the world. The G81 BMW M3 Touring will be the first-ever M3 wagon, which is more than enough to make people forgive its naked mole-rat-grille. In some new spy photos, we get to see the new M3 Touring lapping the Nürburgring so hard it’s brakes were glowing. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO