NBA

Coach Cal gave a wonderful speech in honour of Terrence Clarke

By Coach Cal
bardown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky men’s basketball team had a tragic loss last season when one of their players Terrence Clarke passed away tragically in a traffic collision. Clarke was going into his second year at Kentucky looking to make...

UK remembers Terrence Clarke during Big Blue Madness

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball team tragically lost shooting guard Terrence Clarke in April when he was killed in a car crash just months before he was expected to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Clarke was training for the draft in Southern California at the time along with former Kentucky teammate Brandon Boston Jr., and his death shook many across the NBA and college basketball.
Video: Kentucky honors Terrence Clarke at Big Blue Madness

Kentucky honored Terrence Clarke during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena tonight. Here is footage of the ceremony with Clarke’s family:. Clarke passed away after a vehicle accident shortly after last season.
WATCH: John Calipari, Kentucky honor Terrence Clarke at BBM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari took a moment before Friday’s annual Big Blue Madness game to honor Terrence Clarke. He spent this past season with the Wildcats before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft this offseason. He sadly died in a car crash in April, months before he was set...
