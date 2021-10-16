Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center provides free mammograms

PONTIAC – The Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program administered by the Livingston County Health Department is assisting women ages 40-64 who do not have insurance attain mammograms free of charge. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the health department is reminding everyone the importance of mammography screenings and diagnostic testing. The LCHD also has Susan G. Komen-funded gas cards available for women traveling to their breast health appointments, including mammogram screenings. According to the CDC, about 255,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease each year in the USA. Men also get breast cancer, but more rarely, occurring in about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed.

