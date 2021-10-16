CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove motorcycle crash kills man: Police

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLWYt_0cTaIUey00

A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Saturday morning at Harbor Boulevard and Palm Street in Garden Grove, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was unresponsive when police arrived to the scene of the traffic collision at about 1 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the crash is still to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic investigator D. Mihalik at 714-741-5925.

