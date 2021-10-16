CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia takes down Kentucky, moves to 7-0

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zP4A_0cTaIC1800

The Georgia Bulldogs showed they were deserving of their No. 1 ranking on Saturday, beating No. 11 ranked Kentucky 30-13 in Athens.

Kentucky put up a tough fight in the first half. At the end of the first quarter, the game was tied at 0-0. Georgia scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead before the Wildcats found the end zone as well.

At the half, Georgia lead 14-7.

Then Georgia really turned it on and did not look back. The Bulldogs would go on to cruise to a 30-13 victory over the Wildcats.

Both teams came into the game undefeated. Kentucky was ranked higher than I’ve ever seen it. The Dawgs did not care.

Kentucky was just another stop on what is looking to be a magical season for UGA, who has a bye next week before taking on Florida on October 30.

Everybody looked good today. Offensively, Stetson Bennett played while JT Daniels was sidelined with a lat injury. He threw for 250 yards on 14/20 passing. He had three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Two of those touchdowns went to true freshman Brock Bowers. Bowers had 5 catches for 101 yards and 2 scores.

Defensively, it was the defensive line that stood out to me. Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis all played great.

UGA blocked two field goals as well.

Overall, it was another day of pure domination for UGA.

