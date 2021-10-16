CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does The Flash Have Too Much Batman?

Cover picture for the articleWith Barry Allen himself Ezra Miller revealing at DC FanDome 2021 a teaser (but not quite a trailer) for The Flash movie coming out in 2022, IGN's DC FanDome hosts discuss the various Easter eggs and comic book influences (Flashpoint, The New 52) as well as whether the...

The Flash Teaser Reveals Michael Keaton's Return as Batman

It was just confirmed a couple weeks ago that production had wrapped on The Flash, and DC has created a special sneak peek letting us in on the Batmen we've been dying to see.Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are back! The new footage doesn't show us too much, but it reveals our first peek at Michael Keaton's return.
DC FanDome Trailer Teases New Looks at ‘The Batman’ and ’Flash’

Last year’s DC FanDome gave us our first glimpses of DC Comics movies like The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad. Only that last movie has been released to date, which means that with this year’s FanDome — which airs online later this month — we should expect new trailers and teases of the other three, plus everything else Warner Bros. has coming up from the world of DC.
Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
There’s A Famous Batman Missing From The Flash Movie

There’s a missing Batman in The Flash film, and he’s probably one few wanted to see again. George Clooney is one of most prolific actors in the movie industry. He’s been in space in Gravity (2013), a fox in Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), and a sailor in The Perfect Storm (2000).
The Flash: Ben Affleck Felt Emotional Over Batman Return

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Ben Affleck only made three appearances as Batman in the DC Extended Universe before his 2019 "retirement" but his brief stint was more than enough to convince a lot of fans that he was the definitive live-action version of the caped crusader. This is why a lot of fans were thrilled after learning that the actor will be reprising the role in The Flash although rumor has it that the film will serve as his official DCEU send-off.
The Flash First Look Reveals Batman Barry Allen From the DC Multiverse

First-look footage from The Flash will have you seeing double: Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) races into the multiverse with the reveal of a second Flash (also Miller) from another dimension. In a special first look at Andy Muschietti's Flash feature film out of DC FanDome 2021, the speedster of the DC Extended Universe joins forces with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and a longer-haired Barry. Clad in a red super-suit emblazoned with a blended Batman/Flash insignia — the familiar, rounded Bat logo of Michael Keaton's returning Batman and a spray-painted Flash lightning bolt — get a first look at Barry "Bat-Flash" Allen in the sneak preview below.
The Batman screenwriter asks in new comic: Does Batman kill?

“Does Batman kill? People are really obsessed with that question.” Mattson Tomlin says, when asked about the inspirations behind the two plot lines of Batman: Imposter. Tomlin is no stranger to Batman, nor online obsession over the details of Batman stories. He wrote the script for Warner Bros.’ The Batman, a film that has been in some stage of production since 2014.
DC Fandome live blog — Batman movie trailer, The Flash news and more

DC Fandome will pack in behind-the-scenes looks, appearances from Dwayne Johnson and much more. Today's the day for DC Fandome 2021, which is not like last year's cavalcade of a Comic-Con substitute. Instead of a series of scheduled and timed panels, DC is keeping its format close to its vest, and delivering us the goods across approximately four hours. And the cherry at the very top of this very big sundae (or is it a Saturdae?): we're getting a new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman movie.
The Flash and DC FanDome News, Plus Recasting ‘Batman’

The Midnight Boys come in ready to discuss all of the latest exciting news from this weekend’s DC FanDome event including the newest trailer for The Batman (06:13), the Flash (20:20), Black Adam (25:49) and much more! Later, they conduct a recast of their own Batman film with a new segment Pitch Please and share the type of Batman film they would like to see (48:53).
The Flash teaser has arrived – and Michael Keaton's back as Batman

DC has released the first teaser for The Flash, the upcoming solo movie centering on Ezra Miller's super speedy character. The clip reveals two Barry Allens, confirming a theory that the speedster would be meeting himself, as well as Sasha Calle's Supergirl. The trio appears to have arrived at Wayne Manor – and we get a glimpse at Michael Keaton's Batman and those distinctive pointy ears. There's also a hint at the Batmobile, though the trailer ends before we get a good look at it.
'The Flash' Rumored To Reboot 'Real' Batman, DCEU

Following the recent teaser, it's claimed that The Flash movie will reboot not only Batman but the DCEU. According to Twitter user @ViewerAnon, following the Batgirl directors stating the "real" Batman will appear in their Batgirl movie, ViewerAnon claims the "real" Batman referred to is the Michael Keaton version, with the Twitter user adding that the end of The Flash movie will merge the DCEU with the Tim Burton universe and Michael Keaton will be Batman:
