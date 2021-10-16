Is Black Adam a Hero or Villain?

Hot off the genre festival circuit and uplifted by the positive buzz it received from audiences at this year’s Fantastic Fest, here’s your very first look at Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, a brand-new horror film from the Doctor Strange and Sinister director that’s looking to add some fright to your February. Blumhouse dropped the trailer for the Ethan Hawke-led film earlier on Wednesday, and we’re not gonna lie: This looks pretty dope. If this is the reason Derrickson had to drop out of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, well, we’re pretty glad that he passed the reins of that franchise film on to Sam Raimi (mainly so good ol’ Sam could finance the additions on his house with all that Marvel money, but also because this exists).

