Is Black Adam a Hero or Villain?

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is starting to change, as the first trailer for DC's Black Adam movie has finally arrived. The first look at the highly-anticipated film first debuted during Saturday's DC FanDome virtual convention, as part of a presentation with the film's cast and crew. The video, which you can check out below, provides the first official look at Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and his team members in the Justice Society of America — Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
