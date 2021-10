Only at Alabama could a four-touchdown win leave you more concerned than optimistic about the team’s future. But that is the standard Nick Saban has set, and that is the feeling I had after watching Alabama beat Tennessee for the 15th consecutive season. In the end, it was a 52-24 blowout win, but it was still a one-score game early in the fourth quarter. When the Volunteers took the lead over the Crimson Tide in the first quarter, it was the first time since 2015. Ultimately, Tennessee didn’t have enough to knock out Alabama, but the Crimson Tide team we saw Saturday night looked closer to the one that lost to Texas A&M than the one that crushed Mississippi State a week ago.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO