Spencer Rattler and D.J. Uiagalelei started this season as a pair of Heisman-hopeful stars. Now, they’re both sitting on the bench for their respective teams. For the second game in a row this afternoon, Rattler spent the game on the sideline behind Oklahoma freshman Caleb Williams. While he was originally expected to see some time in a projected blowout against the Kansas Jayhawks today, an unexpectedly close contest kept the sophomore out of the game for the entire contest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO