Remains found at a Florida nature preserve Wednesday are, indeed, those of missing man Brian Laundrie, an attorney for his family confirmed for Law&Crime. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s,” attorney Steve Bertolino told Law&Crime’s Angenette Levy early Thursday evening. “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie family’s privacy at this time.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO