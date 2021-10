NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young NYPD honorary policeman is out of a Queens hospital, heading home to resume life as a regular kid. Seven-year-old Anthony Rojas left St. Mary’s Hospital to a round of applause. The honorary police officer was on a lung transplant list after being diagnosed with chronic respiratory failure at just 2 years old, but thanks to the hard work of his team of doctors and nurses, he no longer needs the new lungs and is heading home to a loving family. “We’re leaving very happy. This is a new beginning. Thank you to all St. Mary’s staff. You guys did a wonderful job with him,” Lucy Ramirez, Anthony’s mother, said. Anthony joined the NYPD HOPE Program in 2018. The initiative allows children with severe illnesses to spend time with police officers at New York landmarks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO