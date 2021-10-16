CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Local zoo animals getting the chance to enjoy the ‘spooky season’

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wc0S0_0cTaGir000

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Zoo hosted the first Pumpkin Smash event on Saturday.

The zoo has always included pumpkin smashing in its Halloween season festivities, but this time around it got its own separate event from Boo at the Zoo.

Most animals such as hippos, tigers and otters are given pumpkins to eat, smash, play with or stare at. The animals are given the pumpkins to get them excited and get them out of their normal routine.

The community loves to come out and watch the animals entertained with their favorite fall decoration.

“They love seeing big events like this, ” said Erin Day, one of the carnivore caretakers. “So, anything that gets the animals active and moving, and is different from the normal everyday routine, it’s really fun.”

For the next two weekends, the zoo will have its Boo at the Zoo event.

