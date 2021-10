At long last, popular social deduction game Among Us has a release date on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Among Us originally launched on mobile devices and PC back in 2018 but enjoyed a massive resurgence of popularity, thanks in large part to the streaming community, last year. It then released on Nintendo Switch in December of 2020, and now developer InnerSloth has confirmed that it's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on December 14. You'll be able to buy it digitally for $4.99, just like the other versions, or if you have Xbox Game Pass, you'll find it there too.

