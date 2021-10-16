CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU celebrates Hispanic heritage

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Youngstown State University celebrated Hispanic heritage in Kilcawley Center.

The event featured music, entertainment, dance performances, cultural displays, activities for the kids and dancing.

The event took place just as Hispanic Heritage Month winds down.

“LatinX and people from the community, we come together to see the richness and also our diversity and how that brings us together because music and food, I think they’re a wonderful bridge to understanding each other and again coming together as a community,” said YSU Hispanic Heritage Committee member Anna Torres.

The event was coordinated by the YSU LatinX and Hispanic Student Organization and the Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee.

Student Experience, the Division of Academic Affairs and community organization also helped with the event.

WKBN

