With eyes on the Sky, DePaul women’s basketball opens practice

CHICAGO — As the Chicago Sky are a win away from a WNBA championship, DePaul women’s basketball brings their efforts for the upcoming season into focus.

Lead by long-time head coach Doug Bruno, the women’s team held an open practice, one of the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Sky in the finals, Bruno looks back on the legacy of Allie Quigley, whose name lives on permanent display upstairs at McGrath Phillips Arena.

“I’m just so proud of Allie, Candace Parker is a local Chicago woman, and just all of the Sky,” Bruno said.

The players on DePaul today were just young girls when Quigley played for DePaul 15 years ago.

“Just seeing Allie and all that she’s done, I’ve seen some of her DePaul clips and it’s just an amazing transition for her,” senior DePaul guard Sonya Morris said.

For Bruno, Quigley’s success is a testament to determination, exemplifying the possible outcome of setting goals and having a vision forward for what you’re trying to achieve.

“It’s really exciting to know it’s such a possibility and we know that she played under coach Bruno and he’s the real deal. It’s exciting to see it turn into something that’s a possibility for anyone here,” senior guard Lexi Held said.

The Chicago Sky will look to clinch their first-ever WNBA title Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena against the Phoenix Mercury.

