College Sports

UNC Football: Tar Heels hold off Miami with late interception

By Zack Pearson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about getting your blood pressure up. The UNC Football program gave many a scare on Saturday as they almost blew an 11 point lead late in the fourth quarter. But when they needed a play the most, Cedric Gray rose to the challenge. The linebacker picked off Miami...

Sam Howell
