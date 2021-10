Inflation is creeping higher after remaining low for years. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for commodities is skyrocketing, and energy markets are facing a supply crunch. European gas prices and electricity prices, for example, have spiked, and U.S. gas prices have hit a seven-year high. What's the price prediction for fuel, and when will prices go down again?

