CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Dinosaur-themed activity occupies youngsters at museum

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQApD_0cTaFA4d00
A 5-year-old boy named  Jericho expertly opens his faux fossil with the help of museum staffer McKayla Carpenter. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Museum of Natural History hosted a drop-in program filled with dinosaur-themed activities Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several stations were set up for kids to join in the dino fun with activities such as face mask coloring and faux fossil excavation with the help of the friendly museum staff.

One such station had various stamps of dinosaur parts where kids could stamp out a dinosaur all their own. Museum staff member McKayla Carpenter was there helping with each station.

“This one’s my favorite — excavation station — where we made some quote ‘fossils’ where we put different things in them that students can come over and be a little paleontologist and excavate out of,” Carpenter said. “So they can open these up with all their little tools and get some fossils and things out of it.”

The “rocks” were made of a coffee, flour, and salt mixture, and had various things inside them such as small toy dinosaurs, shells, or impressions.

The small gathering of kids didn’t shy from getting their hands dirty as they pried open the rocks eager to see what was inside.

Greyson, age 3, had his dad help him use the tiny hammer to drive the tool into the rock to get at the dino toy.

Meanwhile, another boy, Jericho, age 5, used his fingers to pry away excess “dirt” to reveal his faux fossil impression.

Stickers, jokes, card-matching games and big dino feet that could strap on to little shoes — there was no shortage of activities to do.

Carpenter said she believed last year was the museum’s first Dino Day, which had a great turnout, so she hoped to have a little bit of that same level of interest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Entertainment
The Associated Press

Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Fossils#Dinosaurs
The Hill

Senior al Qaeda leader killed in U.S. airstrike

The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
ABC News

Emmy-winning 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, who played Tom Hanks' roommate in "Bosom Buddies," has died after a battle with cancer. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the news to ABC News. Scolari, who also starred in "Newhart" and "Girls," was 66. The veteran of stage and screen played Henry Desmond opposite...
CELEBRITIES
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
110
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy