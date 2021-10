Climate Pledge Arena will open its doors for the first time under its new name on Tuesday, with the Foo Fighters taking the stage for its inaugural concert. Renovations on the venue kicked off in 2019, which included a full rebuild of a 360-foot-long glass atrium, dedicated locker rooms for the Seattle Kraken, a potential NBA team, and the Seattle Storm. It also boasts 50,000 square feet of storage, a 750,000 square-foot interior, and an underground tunnel leading to a loading dock.

