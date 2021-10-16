CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

First Fall Food Truck Festival features dinner favorites at Oglebay

By Colin Roose
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – You didn’t have to travel far to get a sampler of Ohio Valley cooking tonight.

Oglebay invited chefs covering a huge variety of tastes for their very first Fall Food Truck Festival.

The cuisines offered include tacos, hibachi, corn dogs, chimney cakes and many more.

Now if there’s something on that list you’d like to try, it’s at the Levenson Shelter and goes until 10 o’clock Saturday.

You can also bring the kids—admission is free with a ‘Boo at the Zoo’ ticket and it also features face painting and inflatables.

