Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Restrict Days Off For Officers

 7 days ago

Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
WGN News

21 Chicago cops stripped of police powers for not complying with vaccine reporting mandate

CHICAGO — Twenty-one Chicago cops were stripped of their police powers Monday over their refusal to disclose their vaccination status to the city. Most of those officers were assigned to CPD headquarters in Bronzeville, according to John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents rank-and-file officers. At a press conference […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bureau Of Internal Affairs Report Hundreds of Complaints Filed Against Chicago Police In 2020

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bureau of Internal Affairs released a report about complaints of misconduct made against Chicago police officers in 2020. Close to 100 of those complaints were verified, according to the report, ranging anywhere from conduct unbecoming of an officer to alcohol and drug abuse. CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reports. CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs said 2020 was tough between COVID-19, civil unrest, and large-scale demonstrations. Their team of 92 investigators received a flood of complaints and ultimately completed 914 investigations. 91 of them were sustained, meaning there was enough evidence to support that it happened. The majority for failing to provide service to...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged with looting downtown Chicago last August

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing merchandise during widespread looting that took place last summer. Taisean Harris faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of looting by an individual. Chicago police said Harris was identified as one of the offenders who entered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra Train Hits Chicago Police Car In Melrose Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was injured Saturday evening when Metra train hit an unmarked CPD vehicle at a crossing in west suburban Melrose Park. Police and Metra officials said an outbound Milwaukee District West Line train hit the officer’s unmarked car in the 7700 block of West Grand Avenue around 5:10 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Metra said eyewitnesses told them the lights and gates at the crossing were functioning at the time of the collision, but the incident remains under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
RiverBender.com

Gary Rabine: I Stand With Chicago Police Officers In Vaccine Mandate Fight

WOODSTOCK – Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Governor, issued the following statement on the City of Chicago’s policy to force police officers to provide vaccination status by October 15, or “be placed in a non-disciplinary, no-pay status." “The fact that City leaders would jeopardize the safety of Chicago residents by laying off police officers for not providing information about their vaccine status is appalling. These leaders don’t care about public safety, Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Defy city vaccine deadline, Chicago police union boss tells officers

CHICAGO — The head of Chicago’s police union has advised officers not to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine reporting requirement and says members should be willing to be sent home without pay rather than submit to the shot mandate for city workers. With city employees’ vaccine status deadline Friday,...
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest response rate...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots Fired At Off-Duty Police Officer In Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone fired several shots at an off-duty police officer Saturday evening in south suburban Harvey, authorities said. Harvey spokeswoman Giavonni Nickson said the off-duty officer was near 154th and Wood streets on his way to work around 6:10 p.m., when someone started shooting at him. The officer was not shot, but was taken to the hospital, and was released in good condition, according to Nickson. The shooter caused a crash while fleeing the scene, and was not in custody Saturday night. Further details were not immediately available.
HARVEY, IL
city-countyobserver.com

Sen. Braun Welcomes Chicago Police Officers Refusing Vaccine Mandate

Northwestern Indiana is seeing ‘more and more’ officers seeking to transfer out of Chicago. Illinois police officers who may soon be out of a job due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates — specifically those in Chicago — can look to their eastern neighbor state of Indiana for less stringent job opportunities in law enforcement, according to Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who says the officers “deserve respect.”
CHICAGO, IL

