Chicago Police Restrict Days Off For Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone fired several shots at an off-duty police officer Saturday evening in south suburban Harvey, authorities said. Harvey spokeswoman Giavonni Nickson said the off-duty officer was near 154th and Wood streets on his way to work around 6:10 p.m., when someone started shooting at him. The officer was not shot, but was taken to the hospital, and was released in good condition, according to Nickson. The shooter caused a crash while fleeing the scene, and was not in custody Saturday night. Further details were not immediately available.

HARVEY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO