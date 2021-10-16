CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Batman: Caped Crusader EPs Preview the New Series at DC FanDome

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatman: Caped Crusader EPs Preview the New Series at DC FanDome. Nearly 30 years have passed since Bruce Timm helped usher in a new era in superhero animation as one of the creative minds behind Batman: The Animated Series. Now, Timm is returning to the Dark Knight’s world as an executive...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

DC Fandome: How to watch, when it starts and how much Batman will be there

This weekend, there's one place to see all your favorite DC superheroes. DC Fandome is an online event promising trailers, news and first-look previews of forthcoming adventures for Batman, Superman, Aquaman, another Batman, Harley Quinn, the Flash, Peacemaker and quite possibly another Batman too. The action takes in movies, TV...
COMICS
heroichollywood.com

‘The Batman’: New Teaser Released Ahead Of DC FanDome Trailer

A new teaser for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman has been released ahead of the upcoming DC FanDome trailer. DC FanDome is just right around the corner, which means the hype train has left the station. The virtual fan event from DC will feature dozens of projects in the pipeline, including several movies in the DC Extended Universe. Fans can expect first looks and behind-the-scenes featurettes on The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Black Adam. The event will also feature the second trailer for one of the most exciting DC projects in recent memory, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.
MOVIES
Empire

The Batman Gets Two Brand New Posters Ahead Of DC FanDome

The wait is nearly over, people. Tomorrow, we finally get our next proper look at The Batman, Matt Reeves’ long-awaited take on the caped crusader, with Robert Pattinson donning the cowl. The new trailer is confirmed to launch at the second iteration of DC’s digital FanDome event (think, an online DC-only Comic-Con), over a year since the first teaser dropped during last year’s FanDome. And if that gave us a thrilling early peek at what Reeves has in store, the film should have come a long way in that time – so we could be in for an especially exciting full-on trailer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
J.j. Abrams
SuperHeroHype

DC Announces New Batman Series and Catwoman Creative Team

DC Announces New Batman Series and Catwoman Creative Team. Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle are currently sharing top billing in DC’s ongoing Batman/Catwoman limited series. But things are about to heat up in their respective solo titles as well. Beginning in January, Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky will segue back over to the DC Universe with artist Carmine Di Giandomenico on a brand new miniseries, Batman: The Knight. Meanwhile, Catwoman is getting a whole new creative team, with writer Tini Howard and artist Nico Leon taking over her ongoing series.
TV SERIES
moviesinfocus.com

Bits From THE BATMAN Ahead Of DC Fandome

Director Matt Reeves has been teasing bits and pieces from The Batman ahead of a new trailer launching at the DC FanDome on Saturday 16 October 2021. Reeves has shared two posters from the film – one showing Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman and the other Paul Dano’s The Riddler. The director also posted an image of Batman keeping a watchful eye over Gotham City as well as Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Batman | Two Ominous Posters Released Ahead of DC FanDome

Are you just as excited for the new The Batman trailer as I am? We are less than 24 hours away from the reveal of a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ Dark Knight film at this year’s DC FanDome. Keep in mind that it was at last year’s DC FanDome that we last saw any footage from The Batman. As if we weren’t already hyped up enough today Warner Bros. Pictures released two new posters for the film. You can check them out below!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Crusader#Usher#Hbo Max#The Justice League
Collider

'The Batman': New Image of Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle Revealed by Matt Reeves Ahead of DC FanDome

Ahead of the film’s trailer dropping during DC FanDome tomorrow, director Matt Reeves has given us a look into his version of Selina Kyle in next year’s The Batman. The director tweeted out a new still of Zoë Kravitz as the woman behind Catwoman — a simple photo, but perhaps misleading, as Catwoman remains one of Bruce Wayne’s fiercest foes in his vast rogues' gallery, as well as one of his longest-running flames.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals New Chip Zdarsky Batman Series

The story of what led to Bruce Wayne becoming Batman is one of the most well-known stories in pop culture, let alone comics, and we've also seen many takes on how Batman's early days as the Dark Knight played out. Now the talented team of Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico are looking to explore the time in between those key points in Wayne's history in a new series titled Batman: The Knight, which looks to explore how a young man went from processing his grief and anger to being the controlled and disciplined crimefighter we all know and love, and we've got your first look at the series right here.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

New The Batman trailer debuts at DC FanDome showcasing a gritty Gotham

The Dark Knight has risen! A brand new The Batman trailer dropped at DC FanDome, showcasing the upcoming movie featuring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Were it not for a few fleeting shots of Pattinson without the Cowl on, you may have mistaken the trailer for the fourth part in Christopher Nolan's Bat-verse. The new footage borrows the same dark tone while showcasing more action than the first trailer for The Batman, which coincidently was released during last year's FanDome.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The Batman Main Trailer | DC FanDome 2021

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as Oswald Cobblepot. Reeves (“The Planet of the Apes” franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

The Batman's New DC FanDome Footage Confirms Leaked Spoilers

Warning: this story contains potential spoilers for The Batman. A behind-the-scenes look at The Batman revealed at DC FanDome appears to confirm leaked details about the Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves reboot. Before debuting the new action-packed trailer previewing Pattinson's turn donning the cape and cowl of a vengeful Dark Knight, Reeves joined Pattinson and his Catwoman co-star Zoe Kravitz in virtually presenting an exclusive featurette peeking at the making of The Batman. It reveals pages of a journal documenting an angry and brutal Bruce Wayne's second year as a costumed crime-fighter, vengeance for a corrupt Gotham City menaced by the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).
MOVIES
Polygon

DC FanDome: The biggest news, trailers, and previews

DC FanDome, the one-stop shop for all things DC comic book movies, TV shows, and Actual Comics, is back for a second year of news, trailers, and series celebrations. The DC movie slate is stacked for the next few years. 2022 will see the theatrical releases of The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and a number of HBO Max originals, and then in 2023, Warner Bros. will release Shazam! Fury of the Gods — and quite possibly Wonder Woman 3.
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

New Clip For The Batman Announces New Trailer During DC FanDome

A new trailer for DC's upcoming movie The Batman will be released during the comics giant's virtual convention DC FanDome on October 16. This trailer was also recently promised in a series of announcements the convention sent out last week. The Batman is a much-anticipated and long-delayed movie, which wrapped...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Animated Series Releases New Clip at DC FanDome

A pretty wide variety of content was showcased at Saturday's DC FanDome, ranging from gritty blockbuster movies to more lighthearted fare. Among the latter category was Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a three-part animated miniseries that premiered on HBO Max earlier this week. With two episodes of King of Atlantis still expected to debut, there's clearly a lot of its fantastical story that's yet to be seen — and luckily, DC Kids FanDome provided a special preview, with an exclusive first look at the series' second episode. You can check it out above.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Flash DC FanDome trailer teases the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman

Although the film is still in production, The Flash star Ezra Miller has shared a first look at next year’s DC movie during today’s DC FanDome presentation. The short teaser confirms a Flashpoint-inspired storyline where The Flash is responsible for changing up the timeline, and also teases the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, as well as offering a glimpse of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl along with an alternate Barry Allen. And, that’s got to be the Burton Batmobile, surely?
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Batman Featurette Shakes The Caped Crusader To His Core

We knew that we were getting a new trailer for "The Batman" today during DC FanDome, which we did indeed receive. But Warner Bros. and the filmmakers decided to bring something a little extra in the form of a behind-the-scenes featurette, which packs as many goods in it as another trailer. This thing is absolutely loaded down and offers a lot for fans who have been impatiently awaiting this movie's arrival. Let's have a look.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

DC FanDome: The Flash Movie Teases New Costume And Batman Appearance

Ezra Miller’s journey to getting his standalone The Flash movie was far from being a bed of roses, but it’s soon to become a reality. At DC FanDome 2021, which kicked off with a world-exclusive first look at Black Adam, fans were treated to a bombshell of a teaser featuring the fleet-footed superhero in his new costume – and then some.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy