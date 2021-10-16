Batman: Caped Crusader EPs Preview the New Series at DC FanDome

The story of what led to Bruce Wayne becoming Batman is one of the most well-known stories in pop culture, let alone comics, and we've also seen many takes on how Batman's early days as the Dark Knight played out. Now the talented team of Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico are looking to explore the time in between those key points in Wayne's history in a new series titled Batman: The Knight, which looks to explore how a young man went from processing his grief and anger to being the controlled and disciplined crimefighter we all know and love, and we've got your first look at the series right here.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO